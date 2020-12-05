Carmeleen Theresa Yocco Dabney
Carmeleen Theresa Yocco Dabney. Child of God, Carmy dancing on the edge of heaven, crossed from the celebration of her 80th year of joy with her devoted daughter Melani Dawn, son by marriage Christopher Fintan, and beloved grandson Noah Andrew into the glory of God's face and the arms of her parents, Rose and Andrew, husband Robert, treasured cousin Patty, and so many other precious angels and saints of her earthly knowing. Born January 28th,1940 in Niagara Falls, NY she made a beautiful home for four generations in several cities; Louisville was meant to be home. On November 29th, in this year of unimaginable events as a result of a birth anomaly, Carmy was pronounced dead at Baptist Health yet proclaimed ALIVE by God in heaven. A Registered nurse by training, a water aerobic instruction mermaid by choice, a daughter, wife, Momma, and Nana by nature, and a life-giving homemaker and ultimate caregiver by ministry, Carmy's inspirational soul with a willingness to forgive, ability not to judge, absolute compassion, and unconditional love, touched others in profound ways. She loved God and lived in amazement of the miracles of His world: nature, everyone, and everything in it. She had a voracious curiosity, vast interests, and adored the richness of culture, creativity, and connections in creation. Carmy loved easily, laughed often, and gave of herself freely leaving a legacy of blessing others with her thoughtfulness, time, and meaningful gifts while receiving her greatest blessing from those same exchanges.
Due to Covid and Carmy's love of all people and their well-being, a private Mass of Celebration of Life and Resurrection will be Livestreamed on the Epiphany Catholic Church YouTube channel on Wednesday, December 9th at 11:00 am.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org
, in lieu of flowers.
Carmy lived life to the fullest and always passed on the thought that Love is much bigger than the people who share it...Live Love in a Big Way Every Moment Everyday!