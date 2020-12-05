1/1
Carmeleen Theresa Yocco Dabney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmeleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmeleen Theresa Yocco Dabney

Carmeleen Theresa Yocco Dabney. Child of God, Carmy dancing on the edge of heaven, crossed from the celebration of her 80th year of joy with her devoted daughter Melani Dawn, son by marriage Christopher Fintan, and beloved grandson Noah Andrew into the glory of God's face and the arms of her parents, Rose and Andrew, husband Robert, treasured cousin Patty, and so many other precious angels and saints of her earthly knowing. Born January 28th,1940 in Niagara Falls, NY she made a beautiful home for four generations in several cities; Louisville was meant to be home. On November 29th, in this year of unimaginable events as a result of a birth anomaly, Carmy was pronounced dead at Baptist Health yet proclaimed ALIVE by God in heaven. A Registered nurse by training, a water aerobic instruction mermaid by choice, a daughter, wife, Momma, and Nana by nature, and a life-giving homemaker and ultimate caregiver by ministry, Carmy's inspirational soul with a willingness to forgive, ability not to judge, absolute compassion, and unconditional love, touched others in profound ways. She loved God and lived in amazement of the miracles of His world: nature, everyone, and everything in it. She had a voracious curiosity, vast interests, and adored the richness of culture, creativity, and connections in creation. Carmy loved easily, laughed often, and gave of herself freely leaving a legacy of blessing others with her thoughtfulness, time, and meaningful gifts while receiving her greatest blessing from those same exchanges.

Due to Covid and Carmy's love of all people and their well-being, a private Mass of Celebration of Life and Resurrection will be Livestreamed on the Epiphany Catholic Church YouTube channel on Wednesday, December 9th at 11:00 am.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org, in lieu of flowers.

Carmy lived life to the fullest and always passed on the thought that Love is much bigger than the people who share it...Live Love in a Big Way Every Moment Everyday!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved