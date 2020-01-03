|
Carmelo "Carmine" Malluzzo
Louisville - 95, passed away on THURS, JAN. 2nd.
Carmelo is survived by his loving Wife, Marlene Malluzzo, Sister, Theresa Ricci, Nieces, Marian Allen and Rita Ricci, Step-Son, Sam (Michelle), Step-Grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, and Heather (Alan), and Life Long Friend, Anthony Marano.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm on TUE, JAN. 7th at Newcomer, East Louisville Chapel, (235 Juneau Drive). His Funeral Service will be at 1 pm on WED, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020