Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Carmelo "Carmine" Malluzzo

Carmelo "Carmine" Malluzzo Obituary
Carmelo "Carmine" Malluzzo

Louisville - 95, passed away on THURS, JAN. 2nd.

Carmelo is survived by his loving Wife, Marlene Malluzzo, Sister, Theresa Ricci, Nieces, Marian Allen and Rita Ricci, Step-Son, Sam (Michelle), Step-Grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, and Heather (Alan), and Life Long Friend, Anthony Marano.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm on TUE, JAN. 7th at Newcomer, East Louisville Chapel, (235 Juneau Drive). His Funeral Service will be at 1 pm on WED, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
