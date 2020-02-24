|
Carmen (Ruff) Flick
New Albany - Carmen (Ruff) Flick, 96 years of age passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 in New Albany. The daughter of the late Herbert E. and Vivian Herthel Ruff, Carmen was born January 16, 1924 in Palmyra, Indiana. She graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelors of Arts degree. Carmen was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in New Albany and former member of Palmyra United Methodist Church. She was a also a member of the old New Albany Country Club as well as the Hamlet Country Club in Delray Beach, Florida. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her twin sister Carolyn Wolford, and her sister Charlotte Stiller.
Survivors include her daughter, Jan F. Guynn and her husband Mark, grandson, Luke Guynn, granddaughter, Lindsay Guynn, and her nephew Stuart Stiller. Carmen also leaves behind her many close friends she considered to be her extended family.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. Her funeral service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday at the funeral home chapel with private burial to follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany, Indiana.
Contributions in her memory can be made to either Trinity or Palmyra United Methodist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020