Carmen Margaret Bursi WardeLouisville - Warde, Carmen Margaret Bursi, 94, of Louisville, peacefully passed surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Nazareth Home.Carmen was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on October 21, 1925. Raised by a grocer and a seamstress, she respected the value of hard work and supported her family as a Sears catalog girl after the War. There she met Dorothy Warde, who later introduced her to the love of her life: William E. Warde.Married in 1947, Carmen and Bill raised their two beautiful daughters in Louisville, where they were active participants of numerous community, civic and church organizations, including becoming founding and loyal members of the Catholic Church of the Epiphany. Being a witty Italian, she approached life with a sense of class, pride and dedication.Carmen is survived by daughters, Deborah Warde Spalding (James) of Plano, Texas: Valarie Warde Christopher of Palm Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Justin Warde Spalding (Jessica) of Phoenix, Arizona, and Erin Spalding O'Connor (Kyle) of Denver, Colorado; three great-granddaughters, Elliot Rose Spalding, Harper Lane Spalding, and Peyton Laine O'Connor; two great-grandsons Sawyer Scott Spalding and Kellan Warde O'Connor; and her extended relatives, friends and church family.The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the Nazareth Home staff who ensured their girl was adored and cared for delicately, providing her with joy and sincerity during her final year.Her visitation will be 9 a.m. followed by the funeral Mass beginning 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 20, both at Catholic Church of The Epiphany, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road in Anchorage. The internment is afterwards at Cave Hill Cemetery, next to her beloved. Ratterman's, 3711 Lexington Road, is caring for the arrangements.Expressions of sympathy may be made to ones own favorite charity or to ministry of the Mass of the Air, in care of the Archdiocese of Louisville.