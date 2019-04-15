Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Mt. Washington - Carol Ann Jones, 80, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her home.

She was a retired office administrator for Dr. Bowen's office and a member of First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Phil B. Jones; and her siblings, George Mattingly, Laverne Lysinger, and Edith Kemper.

Carol is survived by her four children, Debbie Hall (Steve), Carl (Tracy) and Wayne (Stephanie) Jones, and Susan Flynn (Russell - deceased); one sister, Bobbie Myrick; along with 11 Grandchildren & 13 Great Grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Memorial gifts are suggested to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 15, 2019
