Louisville - Carol Ann Leibson, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020.



Carol was born on July 29, 1933 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Herbert W. Cook and Elva Doris Cook. She graduated from 18th Street Baptist Church High School and attended Campbellsville University, formerly Campbellsville College, where she received a music degree and was voted "Most Beautiful" student - twice.



Carol married the love of her life, Alan Nathan Leibson, on December 7, 1969. She was a loving and devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Friend. Carol was a woman of unshakable faith, always putting others before herself. She was a divine gift to her many friends and will be profoundly missed by all who knew her.



Carol was an active member of the Jewish community in Louisville. Organizations that she was involved with included: The Jewish Federation, the Jewish Community Center, the National Council of Jewish Women, The Nearly New Shop and the Louisville Jewish Day School. She was also a dedicated member of The Temple, singing in the choir and holding various positions in The Temple Sisterhood. Carol truly cared about others and lived a life of service.



She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-six years, Alan Nathan Leibson; her parents, Elva and Herbert W. Cook; her brother, Herbert L. Cook; her sister, Patricia S. Bailey and her nephew, Lt. Col. Andrew Lynwood Cook.



She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Leibson Richardson; her son, Aaron Charles Leibson; her two grandchildren, Jacob Foster Richardson and A. Lindsay Richardson; her sister, Paula F. Julian and many other close family and friends.



A private graveside service will take place at The Temple Cemetery.



The family would like to acknowledge Sunrise of Louisville for the dedicated and loving care they provided.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Temple Sisterhood, 5101 US-42, Louisville, KY 40241.













