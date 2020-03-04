|
|
Carol Ann Lindskog Hicks
Crestwood - Carol Ann Lindskog Hicks, age 86, of Crestwood, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jasper Clyde Hicks, in September of 1971. Carol was born in East Ely, White Pine County, Nevada on February 24, 1934. She graduated from White Pine High School in Ely, Nevada. Carol was an exceptional student in math and music and studied both at the University of Utah where she received a degree in mathematics. She also played in the University of Utah marching band. In her early career, Carol worked for Lockheed Corporation in the new field of computer programming in the 1960s. She later served many years as Director of Information Technology for both Frontier Airlines in Denver and America West Airlines in Phoenix. Carol and her late husband Jay are survived by two children, Zachary Hicks and Eric Hicks, three grandchildren, Nathan Hicks, Kyle Hicks, and Whitney Beckley, and seven great-grandchildren. Carol lived her life as an eternal optimist, enjoying nature and travel, and learning as much as she could about the world. Having battled and survived leukemia for 25 years, she often counseled her caregivers on the latest research and treatments about her condition. A memorial service will be held at 7pm on Friday, March 6 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6401 Westwind Way, Crestwood, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol's name to the 's .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020