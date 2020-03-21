|
Carol Ann Rowe Adelberg
Louisville - ADELBERG, Carol Ann Rowe, 77, a loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020.
She was born December 4, 1942 in New Orleans, LA and was preceded in death by her husband, Alan L. Adelberg and mother and father, Josephine Scibetta and Adolph Schmitt.
Surviving Carol are her sister, Myra Baxter, three sons Eric, Christian (Liz), Alan Robert (Katherine); two grandsons Cameron and Jackson; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Born and raised in New Orleans, LA, she was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy and Loyola University New Orleans. Carol was also longtime member of St. Francis of Assisi Church.
Carol and Alan married in 1965 in New Orleans, LA. Their journey took them to Louisville, KY, Decatur, AL, Stone Mountain, GA, Atlanta, GA, Birmingham, AL, and Huntsville, AL before returning to Louisville in the early 1970s, where they raised their family. Carol was a long-standing member, and former board member, of the Woman's Club of Louisville and volunteered for a number of organizations including Kentucky Opera, the Louisville Orchestra, Passionist Monastery and the Highlands Douglass Neighborhood Association. She worked as Divisional Manager of Legal Records for the Jefferson County Clerk's Office for 22 years, retiring in 2012.
In an effort to help contain and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by minimizing in-person interaction, there will not be a funeral service at this time. Her family held a private burial service which will be followed at a later date by a memorial celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be donated to Mass of the Air, Hosparus, , or the Norton Healthcare Foundation.
Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road "in St. Matthews" has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020