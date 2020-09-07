Carol Ann WelchLouisville - Carol Ann Welch, age 85, passed away September 6, 2020.Born to the late Carl and Louise Buky, Carol is also preceded in passing by her loving husband of 62 years, Robert Welch; and her brother Bobby Buky.Here to carry on her memory are her children, Craig (Kelley), Mark (Linda), and Scott (Jill); grandchildren Kristen, Brandon, Evan, and Marcos; great-grandchildren Hayden, Bexley, and Madeline; her adoring great-granddog Gracie; her treasured fur baby Lucy Ann; and a host of nieces and nephews.Carol will always be remembered for the love she held for her family. She was extremely involved in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's lives. One of Carol's biggest passions in life was interior decorating, leaving every room she left beautifully ornamented. She was a Chairwoman of the Women's Auxillary within the Home Builder's Association of Louisville. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Building Industry Charitable Foundation, 1000 North Hurstbourne Parkway - Louisville, KY 40223.A visitation will be held Thursday, September 10 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. A funeral service in Carol's honor will be held Friday at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Carol will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.