1/1
Carol Ann Welch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Welch

Louisville - Carol Ann Welch, age 85, passed away September 6, 2020.

Born to the late Carl and Louise Buky, Carol is also preceded in passing by her loving husband of 62 years, Robert Welch; and her brother Bobby Buky.

Here to carry on her memory are her children, Craig (Kelley), Mark (Linda), and Scott (Jill); grandchildren Kristen, Brandon, Evan, and Marcos; great-grandchildren Hayden, Bexley, and Madeline; her adoring great-granddog Gracie; her treasured fur baby Lucy Ann; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Carol will always be remembered for the love she held for her family. She was extremely involved in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's lives. One of Carol's biggest passions in life was interior decorating, leaving every room she left beautifully ornamented. She was a Chairwoman of the Women's Auxillary within the Home Builder's Association of Louisville. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Building Industry Charitable Foundation, 1000 North Hurstbourne Parkway - Louisville, KY 40223.

A visitation will be held Thursday, September 10 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. A funeral service in Carol's honor will be held Friday at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Carol will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved