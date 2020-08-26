1/1
Carol Anne Hahn- Fowler
1935 - 2020
Carol Anne Hahn- Fowler

Louisville - Carol Anne Hahn- Fowler, 84, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from complications with dementia. She was born to the late Evelyn and James Hahn in 1935. Carol loved her family, friends, and her pets. She enjoyed the days she traveled with her friends and the time spent with her family. Carol worked for Bell South over 25 years and was a member of AmVets Post 61.

In addition to her parents, brother, Jimmy Hahn and daughter, Leslie Anne Fowler preceded her in passing.

Here to cherish her memory are her children; Robyn Meredith (Doug), Bruce Dodson (Darla) and Jeffrey Dodson, seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, sister-in-law, Jeanine Hahn and many nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 1-7pm. Funeral will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11am with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40218.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
AUG
29
Funeral
11:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
