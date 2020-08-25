1/
Carol Brown
Carol Brown

Shelbyville - Carol A Brown went to heaven and rejoined her beloved husband, Henry, on Monday, August 17th in Louisville, Ky. She always looked forward to the day they would be reunited. Everyone knew she had a passion for all animals and especially loved her horses. She can ride her horses and drink her wine again, just hopefully not at the same time!! She is survived by many friends and family who will cherish her memory. A memorial service will take place at 1pm on Saturday, August 29th at Shannon Funeral home in Shelbyville, KY. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. It was a pleasure to be your friend and co-worker.
Bobbye Byrnside
Coworker
August 19, 2020
Carol was a loving spouse and support to Henry. She loved horses and the outdoors. She worked hard, played hard and always had a positive outlook on things. She cared for her horses and always gave her best. Carol and Henry will be missed in this community as they both were contributors.
Jack Easley
Friend
