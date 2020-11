Or Copy this URL to Share

Louisville - 63, passed away Sat., Oct. 31, 2020. Survivors: husband, Reginald Collier; daughters, Javonda Floyd and Shronda Floyd; siblings, Clementine Floyd (Larry), Wayne E. Floyd, Essie Taylor (Terry), Gloria Jones (Emmanuel); granddaughter Tiffanie Floyd and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Fri. 10AM followed by service at 12PM at Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc., 2718 Virginia Ave. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.









