So sorry to hear of aunt carols passing. All my love to uncle Tommy and family. You guys are in our thoughts and prayers. We thought the world of her.
Love Loretta and Rick Martin
Carol French Casper, 83 of Louisville, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020 in Louisville, KY. She was a retired JCPS school bus driver.
She is preceded in death by granddaughter Sara Casper; Parents Francis French and Elsa Trauth; Sisters, Eleanor Elder, Annette OConnell, Sue Gilkey.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Thomas E. Casper; her children Richard "Dickie" Casper (Margaret), Samuel Casper (Belinda), Beth Casper (Kristen), Ruth Ray (Greg). Five grandchildren Jill Outland (Jay), Brittany Wooley (Matt), Oliver Ray (Julia), Christopher Casper (Crystal), Andrew Ray (Cora). Two great grandchildren Bradley Outland and Katie Outland. Brother F. Leonard French, and sisters Rev. Peggy French, Donna Alcorn, and Linda Raymer.
Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway entrusted in her arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Special Olympics and Hosparus.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.