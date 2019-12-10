Services
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Carol Gill

Carol Gill Obituary
Carol Gill

Louisville - Gill, Carol Denise, 59, of Louisville, passed away December 6th, 2019.

She was a member of Hill Street Baptist Church and worked in food service for her brother at Page's Bakery and Deli.

Carol is preceded in death by her husband Marcus Gill; her father Milton McNealy and 2 sisters Mildred and Gina.

She is survived by her children Kelly Mack (John), Marcus Gill and Rayshon Gill (Civonna Marshall); her mother Geneva Brown; 4 brothers Anthony McNealy, Milton McNealy Jr., Phillip Shabazz and Joe McNealy (Darlene) and 5 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Friday December 13th at 1:00PM at Ratterman- Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road, 40216. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12:00-1:00PM on Friday.

Memorial gifts may be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be left at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
