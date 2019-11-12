Services
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
Carol Goodman Obituary
Shelbyville - Carol Goodman, 83, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at her home in Shelbyville. She was a native of Hazard, KY and had been a homemaker. She was a member of the Living Waters Church. Mrs. Goodman was a great cook and loved using her gifts by helping prepare meals for the Father's Love Ministry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Kathryn Gayhart; and her twin brother, Carl Gayhart, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Guthrie "Gus" Goodman of Shelbyville; her daughters, Laura Goodman Cavanaugh (Rhett) of Clifton Park, NY and Lisa Goodman Tipton of Shelbyville; her sister, Kathy Roberts of Frankfort; and her grandchildren, Tyler and Kathryn Tipton of Shelbyville and Nicholas and Meghan Cavanaugh of Clifton Park, NY.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 15 at the Shannon Funeral Home with the Rev. Randy Brown officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. Friday, November 15 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Father's Love Ministry 624 Henry Clay Street Shelbyville, KY 40065.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
