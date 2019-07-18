|
Carol Hammond Rice
Louisville - Carol Hammond Rice 86, of Louisville, passed away on July 14, 2019, peacefully at home.
Carol was born in Pittsburg, PA, on May 14, 1933, daughter of the late Adeline and Floyd Hammond.
Carol attended Richmond Senior High School in Richmond, IN, and received a Bachelor of Science in Education and a master's in art education from Ball State University and retired from Jefferson County Public School System after an inspiring career as an art educator.
Carol leaves her husband of fifty years, Irvin Keith Rice, three daughters; Karan Shawler (David) of The Villages, FL, Lauran Decker (Don) of Lido Beach, NY, Beth Hilliard (Ogden) of Lexington, KY; a brother, Jay Hammond of Palestine, IN; five grandchildren, Christine Nimocks, Elizabeth Bradshaw (Barrett), Meredith Goldberg (Andrew Klein), Shelby Hilliard Brinker (Kory), and Douglas Hilliard; four great-grandchildren, Madison Nimocks, Adeline Fitzsimonds, Barrett Bradshaw III, and Hazel Bradshaw.
Carol added color to our lives. She was a talented artist, designer and educator who inspired those around her to love art and design. Carol delighted in hearing Irvin sing, play guitar, mandolin, and banjo—she was his biggest fan. World travelers and true soulmates, Carol and Irvin explored tens of thousands of miles to visit family and see places from which they collected numerous memories, stories and artifacts.
Her family will receive visitors Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Rattermans Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews. The Visitation is from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with Words of Remembrance at 1:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Home of Innocents, Louisville, Kentucky, or The Crohns and Colitis Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 18, 2019