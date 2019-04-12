|
|
Carol J. Wolph
Prospect - Carol J. Wolph, 89 of Prospect, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 with her daughter Jean at her side.
She was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, and grew up in Syracuse, Nebraska, the only child of Russell M. and "Nelle" Packer Joyce.
Carol studied music for ten years and was active in the Syracuse Methodist Church, playing piano for church events and accompanying her father's vocal solos. She was an excellent student, skipping first grade, earning many accolades, music awards, and scholarships, as well as serving as class valedictorian of Syracuse High School. She earned a B.S. degree in Business Education, graduating with distinction from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where she was a member of Pi Lambda Theta. She taught secondary English and Business at Randolph High School in Nebraska where she met her future husband, Paul James "Jim" Wolph. They married June 22, 1952, in Syracuse.
They set up housekeeping in Randolph, later moving to Sioux City, Iowa, and then to Louisville in 1960 with their three children, being transferred to Bellevue, NE, and Aurora, CO, but always returning to Louisville. As a young mother she was active in Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and the PTA. She became involved in Presbyterian Women at Harvey Browne, serving as a circle leader for many years, heading up their community service committee, playing piano for church events, working on the library committee, and serving as treasurer and secretary of the PW Board.
She was a long time member of the Roundtable Class, co-led the craft group for 37 years, and sang in the choir.
She also served on the Auxiliary of the Presbyterian Homes and Services, volunteering at Westminster Terrace and Rose Anna Hughes Home. Carol was a former secretary and historian of the Louisville Presbytery Presbyterian Women. She was a 70-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a volunteer at the Kentucky Center for the Arts, and a member of the former Wayside Christian Mission Auxiliary. She was a member of the Crescent Hill Woman's Club, serving as secretary for several years.
One of her primary passions was her 33 years of dedication to the Louisville Presbyterian Furlough Home, including 18 years as moderator. The Furlough Home provides a respite for mission co-workers while they are on leave from foreign service. It is located on the Louisville Presbyterian Seminary campus.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Jim. She is survived by her children: Jean Carol Wolph of New Albany, IN; Sue Ellen Wolph and husband Gene Coffman of Plymouth, MI; Robert James Wolph and wife Debbie of Louisville. Grandchildren: Bryan James Hicks and wife Megan McCarthy of Clarksville, IN; William "Scott" Hicks and wife Jamie of Taylors, SC; Kevin Thomas Hicks of Charleston, SC; Stephany Coffman-Wolph of Round Rock, TX; Brandi Walker and husband Austin of Louisville; Adam Hale of Louisville. Great-grandchildren: Abigail and Caroline Hicks; Ethan Campbell; Will and Lizzy Hicks; Isabel and Ivan Sleczkowski; and Ronan Walker.
A celebration of Carol's life will be conducted at 12 noon on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church, 311 Browns Lane Louisville, KY 40207, with interment to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 3-8 pm on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd., and at 11 am at church the day of the funeral.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Louisville Presbyterian Furlough Home, 1044 Alta Vista Ln, Louisville KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 12, 2019