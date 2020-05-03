Carol Jane Sheehy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Jane Sheehy

79 - Carol Jane Sheehy, 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Sheehy, her granddaughter, Brooke Nicklies, and her sister, Hope Harris. She is survived by her son, Mark (Marsha) Sheehy, her daughter, Elizabeth (Charlie) Nicklies, her grandchildren, Ryan and Katie Sheehy and her sister, Becky (Fred) Winters of Gallipolis OH. Funeral services will be private due to the current restrictions surrounding the pandemic. A private burial will follow at Middletown Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at The Forum at Brookside for being with her at the end.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved