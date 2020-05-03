Carol Jane Sheehy



79 - Carol Jane Sheehy, 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Sheehy, her granddaughter, Brooke Nicklies, and her sister, Hope Harris. She is survived by her son, Mark (Marsha) Sheehy, her daughter, Elizabeth (Charlie) Nicklies, her grandchildren, Ryan and Katie Sheehy and her sister, Becky (Fred) Winters of Gallipolis OH. Funeral services will be private due to the current restrictions surrounding the pandemic. A private burial will follow at Middletown Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the caring staff at The Forum at Brookside for being with her at the end.













