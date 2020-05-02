Carol Jean (Clark) Cheshire
Louisville - age 74, was called home Friday, May 1, 2020 and ran in to her loving husband's (Jack) arms who had been waiting for almost three years for her to come.
Carol was born to James and Mary Clark on August 24, 1945 in Louisville, KY. She was a homemaker and raised four strong-willed daughters who will miss her greatly.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Charlie Clark and Garry Clark; her husband of 56 years, Jack Cheshire and a great-granddaughter, Candace Metten.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Theresa Metten (Richard DeWitt), Donna Phillips (Louie), Susan Patrick, and Jacki Huelsman (Tommy); nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; three sisters, Virginia Wilkins, Joyce Keen, and Karen Meyers; three brothers, James Clark (Lola), Manuel Clark (Sandy), Roger (Judy who was more like a sister than an in-law) and two sisters-in-law, Janet Woodward (Rob) and Dorothy Flowers.
Carol will be reunited with Jack by private inurnment at Bethany Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in memoriam to Candace's Cause (candacescause.org).
Published in Courier-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.