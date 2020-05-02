Carol Jean (Clark) Cheshire
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Jean (Clark) Cheshire

Louisville - age 74, was called home Friday, May 1, 2020 and ran in to her loving husband's (Jack) arms who had been waiting for almost three years for her to come.

Carol was born to James and Mary Clark on August 24, 1945 in Louisville, KY. She was a homemaker and raised four strong-willed daughters who will miss her greatly.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Charlie Clark and Garry Clark; her husband of 56 years, Jack Cheshire and a great-granddaughter, Candace Metten.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Theresa Metten (Richard DeWitt), Donna Phillips (Louie), Susan Patrick, and Jacki Huelsman (Tommy); nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; three sisters, Virginia Wilkins, Joyce Keen, and Karen Meyers; three brothers, James Clark (Lola), Manuel Clark (Sandy), Roger (Judy who was more like a sister than an in-law) and two sisters-in-law, Janet Woodward (Rob) and Dorothy Flowers.

Carol will be reunited with Jack by private inurnment at Bethany Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy can be made in memoriam to Candace's Cause (candacescause.org).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Inurnment
Bethany Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved