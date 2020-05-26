Carol Jean FrakesLouisville - Carol Jean Frakes, 69, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away May 25, 2020 at Westport Place Health Campus. She was born February 16, 1951, the daughter of the lateNellie Conway Frakes and Neul R Frakes. She attended Manual High School and graduated from McKendree University. She retired in 1999 from Louisville andJefferson County Metro Sewer District having been the first women hired there. Carol lived life to the fullest. She loved boating, golfing and riding her Harley with friends in Louisville and Ft Myers, Florida. She was fun loving, a great story teller, had a quick wit and loved to laugh but more than that, she loved to make people laugh. Her amazing sense of humor and heart of gold will be missed by the many friends who loved her dearly. Cremation was chosen following Carol's wishes. Her life will be celebrated by a gathering of friends at a later date. The family is in the care of the Arch L. Heady & Son Southern Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd.Cremation was