Carol Jean GoldenLouisville - 85, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her home.She was the former Carol Jean Stanley. She was a homemaker, a piano teacher, a member of Ninth & O Baptist Church, a longtime member of her Bridge Club and a 1952 graduate of duPont Manual High School.She was preceded in death by her parents Clifford Carter Stanley and Oatie Baker Stanley.She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Robert H. Golden, Sr.; daughters, Susan Snyder and Jeanne Butler (Rick); son Robert H. Golden, Jr.; grandchildren, Logan Snyder (Emily), Paige Viollt (Kevin), Hilary Butler and Kyle Butler (Faith); and great grandchildren, Colin, Brandt and Theodore "Teddy".Her funeral service will be held at Noon on Saturday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Hwy. with a private burial to follow. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday and after 10 a.m. on Saturday.Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus, Alzheimer's Research or to Gideon's International.