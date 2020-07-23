1/
Carol Jean Golden
1934 - 2020
Carol Jean Golden

Louisville - 85, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her home.

She was the former Carol Jean Stanley. She was a homemaker, a piano teacher, a member of Ninth & O Baptist Church, a longtime member of her Bridge Club and a 1952 graduate of duPont Manual High School.

She was preceded in death by her parents Clifford Carter Stanley and Oatie Baker Stanley.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Robert H. Golden, Sr.; daughters, Susan Snyder and Jeanne Butler (Rick); son Robert H. Golden, Jr.; grandchildren, Logan Snyder (Emily), Paige Viollt (Kevin), Hilary Butler and Kyle Butler (Faith); and great grandchildren, Colin, Brandt and Theodore "Teddy".

Her funeral service will be held at Noon on Saturday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Hwy. with a private burial to follow. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday and after 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus, Alzheimer's Research or to Gideon's International.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
EMBRY-BOSSE FUNERAL HOME
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 AM
EMBRY-BOSSE FUNERAL HOME
JUL
25
Funeral service
12:00 PM
EMBRY-BOSSE FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
EMBRY-BOSSE FUNERAL HOME
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Comfort Planter
Lynda Hinton
July 23, 2020
Nothing but the best memories of a sweet lady with an infectious laugh. Growing up at Victory Memorial and in later years she always made me feel she was so happy to see me. Love to Bob, Susan and Jeanie. Kathy Chaudoin Briscoe
Kathy Briscoe
Friend
