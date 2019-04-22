|
|
Carol K. Dobbs
Louisville - 71, Returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carol was born on September 8, 1947 in Durham, North Carolina to the late William and Mary Krape. She was dearly devoted to her grandchildren and enjoyed Bingo and Bunco with her many friends.
Along with her parents, her husband, Paul Dobbs have preceded her in death. Here to carry on her beautiful memory are her children, Paula Gaddis (Robby), Michelle Freeman (Chuck) and Dean Dobbs (Tracey); grandchildren, Ashley Freeman, Aaron Freeman, Courtnie Gaddis, Austin Sanford, Brittney Gaddis, McKenzie Gaddis, Haley Gaddis, Cody Dobbs, Brandon Dobbs and Aiden Dobbs; along with her sister, Kathy Yates (JW) and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2-8pm on Wednesday, April 24th and 10-12pm on Thursday, April 25th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A service celebrating Carol will be held at 12pm on Thursday at the funeral home, with entombment to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.
The family kindly request that expressions of sympathy be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 22, 2019