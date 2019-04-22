Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Carol Dobbs
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Entombment
Following Services
Resthaven Memorial Park
Carol K. Dobbs Obituary
Carol K. Dobbs

Louisville - 71, Returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Carol was born on September 8, 1947 in Durham, North Carolina to the late William and Mary Krape. She was dearly devoted to her grandchildren and enjoyed Bingo and Bunco with her many friends.

Along with her parents, her husband, Paul Dobbs have preceded her in death. Here to carry on her beautiful memory are her children, Paula Gaddis (Robby), Michelle Freeman (Chuck) and Dean Dobbs (Tracey); grandchildren, Ashley Freeman, Aaron Freeman, Courtnie Gaddis, Austin Sanford, Brittney Gaddis, McKenzie Gaddis, Haley Gaddis, Cody Dobbs, Brandon Dobbs and Aiden Dobbs; along with her sister, Kathy Yates (JW) and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 2-8pm on Wednesday, April 24th and 10-12pm on Thursday, April 25th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A service celebrating Carol will be held at 12pm on Thursday at the funeral home, with entombment to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.

The family kindly request that expressions of sympathy be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 22, 2019
