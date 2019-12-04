|
|
Carol L. Logsdon
Louisville - Carol L. Logsdon, 85 passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband John.
She was a former member of Auburndale Baptist Church.
Survivors include one daughter Teresa Sammons, sons Rick Logsdon (Robb) and
Tony Logsdon (Cindy), 2 grandchildren Tiffany (Jason) and Brandon (Kaitlin) and great grandchildren Brayden, Audrey, Briella and Cash.
Funeral service 11 AM Saturday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with cremation to follow. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019