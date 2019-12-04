Services
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Logsdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol L. Logsdon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol L. Logsdon Obituary
Carol L. Logsdon

Louisville - Carol L. Logsdon, 85 passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband John.

She was a former member of Auburndale Baptist Church.

Survivors include one daughter Teresa Sammons, sons Rick Logsdon (Robb) and

Tony Logsdon (Cindy), 2 grandchildren Tiffany (Jason) and Brandon (Kaitlin) and great grandchildren Brayden, Audrey, Briella and Cash.

Funeral service 11 AM Saturday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with cremation to follow. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -