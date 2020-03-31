|
|
Carol Lee Mulhall
Louisville - 84, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Nazareth Home Clifton.
Carol was born in Louisville, Ky., and raised in the Shawnee neighborhood by her parents, Bud and Jackie Schlaug, along with her younger brother, Junie. She attended Christ the King Elementary and Loretto High School, while working in her father's grocery stores. She was the first woman in her family to attend college, earning Bachelor and Master of Arts degrees in Art Education from the University of Louisville. In 1957, while in college, she lived abroad in Paris, and spent a memorable summer traveling Europe with friends, and her beloved grandmother, Genevieve Collins.
After returning to Kentucky, she met Gene Mulhall, an art student who had also lived in France. They married in 1959, and celebrated 53 years together before he passed away in 2012. They both had a passion for art in many forms, with Carol excelling at watercolor painting and making ceramics in the Japanese raku style. They also shared a belief in progressive politics, and a lifelong love of all things French, including food, wine, film and art.
For over 35 years, Carol taught art in the Jefferson County public schools, including at Manual, Waggener and Seneca High Schools. Affectionately called "Mrs. Mo" by her students, she was a popular and approachable teacher at Waggener, where she taught for many years. She spent the later part of her career teaching French. She also taught art education as an adjunct professor at the University of Louisville.
In addition to painting and ceramics, Carol was an exceptional culinary artist who mastered various cuisines, from French classics and southern comfort dishes to Chinese stir fries and Spanish Paella. Carol traveled the globe, visiting the Great Wall in China, Peruvian Andes, Costa Rican rain forests, game reserves in southern Africa, Turkish Cappadocia, Angkor Wat in Cambodia and the Mekong River in Vietnam, plus many places in Europe, from Lisbon to Paris, and Dublin to Istanbul.
Carol is survived by her three children, daughter Colin Mulhall and sons Sean Mulhall (Rosemary) and Kyle Mulhall (Michael Sigelman). She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Jillian Genevieve and Gene Jameson, as well as over thirty nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation was chosen and arranged by Highlands Funeral Home. A wake in celebration of her life is planned for late Summer of 2020. An announcement of the date and location will be forthcoming.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020