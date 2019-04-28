Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Marasa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Lorraine Marasa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Lorraine Marasa Obituary
Carol Lorraine Marasa

Louisville - 59, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019.

She was a former supervisor at ADP.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Joan (Donahue) Dougherty.

She is survived by her sister, Anne Marasa; brother, Mike Marasa (Deborah); nephew, Nick Marasa (Lauren) and their children, Emerson and Weston and niece, Natalie Uyeno (Kevin) and their children, Arria and Joshua.

A celebration of Carol's life is planned at a later date. Further details will be posted to Carol's Facebook page.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now