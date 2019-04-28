|
Carol Lorraine Marasa
Louisville - 59, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019.
She was a former supervisor at ADP.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Joan (Donahue) Dougherty.
She is survived by her sister, Anne Marasa; brother, Mike Marasa (Deborah); nephew, Nick Marasa (Lauren) and their children, Emerson and Weston and niece, Natalie Uyeno (Kevin) and their children, Arria and Joshua.
A celebration of Carol's life is planned at a later date. Further details will be posted to Carol's Facebook page.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019