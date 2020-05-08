Carol "Susie" Lutz
Louisville - Mrs. Carol Sue "Susie" (Kaelin) Lutz, age 73, of Louisville passed away peacefully at home on May 7, 2020. Mrs. Lutz was born on May 29, 1946 in Louisville, KY to the late Woodrow and Mildred (Blume) Kaelin. Mrs. Lutz worked as a bookkeeper and then eventually office manager of Downtown Ford (now James Collins Ford) for 25 years. Susie enjoyed traveling, had a passion for horse racing, and loved the holidays in which she could welcome family and friends into her home. She was known for her kind heart and giving spirit. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; brothers, Larry, Kenny and Ronnie Kaelin; and nephew, Kevin Kaelin.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 54 years, David Lutz; children, Stacy Lynn Lutz Elliott (Patrick) and David Daniel Lutz (Tiffany); grandchildren, Michael, Rachael, Emily, Jessica and Beila; great-grandchildren, Aria, Kalei and Malaya; brothers, Michael, Ricky and Woody Kaelin; sisters, Lori Helm and Patricia Pearson; sister-in-law, Carol Ireson; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current global pandemic, visitation will be held for immediate family only at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home-Mt. Washington (Hwy. 44 East at 123 Winning Colors Drive). Family and friends may drive by on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 1 pm until 2 pm to pay their respects. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus and/or the funeral home. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Service
1:00 - 2:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Visitation
At Funeral Home
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
123 Winning Colors Drive
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
502-538-2500
