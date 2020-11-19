1/1
Carol Neuman Mountjoy Lanning
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Neuman Mountjoy Lanning

Louisville - Carol Neuman Mountjoy Lanning, 83, of Louisville passed away peacefully at her home on November 17, 2020. A native of Louisville, she was born October 26, 1937 to the late James and Pauline Neuman Mountjoy. She graduated from the University of Louisville with a Bachelor's Degree in Dietary Science and was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. She was a Dietitian and worked for numerous healthcare facilities over the years.

Carol was married to the love of her life, the late Ronald Lanning, for 59 years. She was a woman of faith. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, St. Patrick Church Leprechaun's Club, and the daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed organizing travel groups and entertaining family and friends. Carol enjoyed genealogy, was known to have a "green thumb" and loved to garden. She was also an amazing cook.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Pauline; her husband, Ronald; and a sister, Joanne Hall.

Carol leaves behind her daughters, Susan (James, Jr.) Curley, Janet (David) Harris, Joyce (Steve) Mueller; and her son, James (Joy Hogan) Lanning. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Bobby (Sara), Katie (Cody), Marshall, Nicholas, Amanda, Sydney, and Tabitha. She will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral Services for Carol will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, Louisville, KY with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Due to safety restrictions, attendance is limited to immediate family members. For others, the service will be available via livestream from the St. Patrick Catholic Church website. A DRIVE THRU visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, November 22 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd., East Louisville.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Carol to the American Cancer Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved