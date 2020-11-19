Carol Neuman Mountjoy Lanning
Louisville - Carol Neuman Mountjoy Lanning, 83, of Louisville passed away peacefully at her home on November 17, 2020. A native of Louisville, she was born October 26, 1937 to the late James and Pauline Neuman Mountjoy. She graduated from the University of Louisville with a Bachelor's Degree in Dietary Science and was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. She was a Dietitian and worked for numerous healthcare facilities over the years.
Carol was married to the love of her life, the late Ronald Lanning, for 59 years. She was a woman of faith. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, St. Patrick Church Leprechaun's Club, and the daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed organizing travel groups and entertaining family and friends. Carol enjoyed genealogy, was known to have a "green thumb" and loved to garden. She was also an amazing cook.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Pauline; her husband, Ronald; and a sister, Joanne Hall.
Carol leaves behind her daughters, Susan (James, Jr.) Curley, Janet (David) Harris, Joyce (Steve) Mueller; and her son, James (Joy Hogan) Lanning. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Bobby (Sara), Katie (Cody), Marshall, Nicholas, Amanda, Sydney, and Tabitha. She will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral Services for Carol will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, Louisville, KY with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Due to safety restrictions, attendance is limited to immediate family members. For others, the service will be available via livestream from the St. Patrick Catholic Church website. A DRIVE THRU visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, November 22 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd., East Louisville.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Carol to the American Cancer Society
