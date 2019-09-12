|
Carol S. Layne
- - Carol S. Layne, 85, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019. Like the song, Carol was born a coal miner's daughter (actually, the mining company bookkeeper's daughter). She began life in Coxton, Ky, a coal company town too small to be called a wide spot in the road. She was the prototypical middle child, nestled snugly between older sister Viriginia Anne, and baby sister Helen Lynn. True to the form, her middle child angst was a common source of loving laughter among the three sisters. As a young girl, her family moved to a friendly green house on the hill by the railroad tracks in Harlan, Ky. Though there was no right or wrong side of the tracks in Harlan, her early life was hard-scrabble and full of love. Her mother Eva C., who legend holds could throw a rock and knock a rooster off a fence post from 30 yards, was a giant force in her life. Her father, Charles Stevens ("Steve" to everyone who knew him), was a gentle man with a quiet intellect who insisted his girls go to college. At his urging, Carol left Harlan for Georgetown College to earn her first degree. She was a diligent student, certainly, but also known to sneak out of the dorm for dancing, in clear violation of the school's strict "no dancing" rule. After college she moved to Louisville and married George William Layne, with whom she had two children: Annie and George. She lost her son George to complications from diabetes when he was only 30. Carol was a voracious reader who scribbled notes in book margins and left scraggly bits of paper with her thoughts pressed between the pages--a habit she likely learned while finishing her master's degree at the U. of L. She taught English at Collegiate during the '60s and '70s and then at Jefferson Community College in the '80s and '90s. As a long time volunteer at the Louisville Public Library, she believed, as her father had, that if a little girl from a coal mining camp could teach college, then everyone should read and write. But perhaps more than anything else, Carol loved her daughter Annie, with whom she talked every Sunday, and adored her grandchildren Nicholas James and Maia Anne, who called her "Grammy". If her grandchildren gave it to her, she treasured it (including the ugliest "I Love Grammy" t-shirt ever worn--not just at home, but out to dinner with friends and family). She enjoyed travel (especially to Italy), plays at Actors' theater, and dance at the Louisville Ballet. She loved cheeseburgers, fried fish sandwiches, and pasta Alfredo, but was quick to pass on dessert ("Oh no, I couldn't!"), only to eat half of your's. She departs this earth to join her parents, sisters, and son and she leaves behind her loving daughter, her grandchildren, and an enormous hole in our lives that we will never be able to fill. Godspeed Carol. We love you.
For those wishing to remember Carol through charity, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org/donate.
