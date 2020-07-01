Carole A. Noel
Carole A. Noel

Louisville - Carole A. Noel, 62 went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020 after surviving breast cancer for 15 years.

She was a native of Conyers, GA, self employed piano teacher, member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church and G.L. M. T.A.

Survivors include her husband Michael Noel, son Matthew Noel (Justine), daughter Michelle Benge (Jeremy), sister Judy Neimeyer, brother Terry Little (Carol) and seven grandchildren Maddox, Lilly, Kendall, Addison, Ella, Jonah and Knox.

Funeral service 12:30 P.M. Friday at Cedar Creek Baptist Church, 7709 Bardstown Rd., with burial at Crosswater Gardens Cemetery. Visitation 10 AM till time of service on Friday. Per CDC guidelines mask are preferred.

Contributions may be made "in memory of Carole Anne Noel" go fund me account, found on her facebook page.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Cedar Creek Baptist Church
JUL
3
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Cedar Creek Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
