Carole A. NoelLouisville - Carole A. Noel, 62 went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020 after surviving breast cancer for 15 years.She was a native of Conyers, GA, self employed piano teacher, member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church and G.L. M. T.A.Survivors include her husband Michael Noel, son Matthew Noel (Justine), daughter Michelle Benge (Jeremy), sister Judy Neimeyer, brother Terry Little (Carol) and seven grandchildren Maddox, Lilly, Kendall, Addison, Ella, Jonah and Knox.Funeral service 12:30 P.M. Friday at Cedar Creek Baptist Church, 7709 Bardstown Rd., with burial at Crosswater Gardens Cemetery. Visitation 10 AM till time of service on Friday. Per CDC guidelines mask are preferred.Contributions may be made "in memory of Carole Anne Noel" go fund me account, found on her facebook page.