Carole Ann (Stratton) LyonsLouisville - Carole Ann (Stratton) Lyons, 85 of Louisville, passed away on Friday, June 12th, 2020.Carole graduated from St. Mary and Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1956. She was an Alumni of duPont Manual High School. Carole was a Registered Nurse for the Kentucky Commission for Handicapped Children. She was a member of Jeffersontown Christian Church.She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Lyons, her daughter, Paula L. Lyons, her son, Keith Stratton Lyons and her parents, James and Pauline Stratton.She is survived by her daughter, Sarah New (Michael) and her granddaughter, Joanna New.Visitation will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 9:30am to 12pm at Highlands Family Owned Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, with her Funeral Service to follow at 12pm. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, both the Visitation and Funeral Service will be limited to 25 people.Expressions of Sympathy can be made to the KY Humane Society.