Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Schenkenfelder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Hillard Schenkenfelder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Hillard Schenkenfelder Obituary
Carole Hillard Schenkenfelder

Surrounded by her family, Lee Carole Hillard Schenkenfelder, 59, passed away March 6 at her home in London, Ky.

Carole was born November 27, 1960, to Byron and Dale Hays Hillard of Jackson County and later, London, Ky. Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Joe Schenkenfelder of London; son Byron Reece (Elizabeth) Schenkenfelder and their daughter Sophia Fitz Schenkenfelder; and daughter Haley Schenkenfelder (Jamie) Mills and their children Harrison Reece and Rory Catherine Mills, and Labrador retriever Junie Bea Schenkenfelder.

Other family members include three sisters, Tish Hillard and Margaret Hillard (Charles) Zoellers of London; Susie Dale Hillard of Lexington; and one brother, James Ernest (Rita) Hillard of Berea, plus a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graduate of Berea College, Carole was a senior account executive at Software Information Systems. She retired in 2019 following more than 28 years at the Lexington-based company.

The funeral service is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11 at The Creek Church, 75 Capital Drive, London, Ky. with Pastor Trevor Barton officiating. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the church.

Pallbearers: Mark McCowan, Jackson Zoellers, Chase Bullock, Matthew Hillard, Mike Schenkenfelder, Mark Deignan, Jerome Lynch and Dan Schenkenfelder.

Charitable contributions in Carole's memory are suggested for the student ministry at The Creek Church (thecreekchurch.com).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -