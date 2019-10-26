Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Louisville - Entered into rest on October 25th.

She was a supervisor at the United Mercantile Agencies.

Although she was Gran to many, her greatest joy in life was her four granddaughters.

Mrs. Stephens was preceded in rest by her husband, Ronnie "Bugo" Stephens, and a brother, Tom Higgins.

She is survived by a daughter, Sue Ziegler (George); four granddaughters, Hayley, Abby, Maggie and Carley; and a sister-in-law, Mary Higgins.

Her funeral will be on Tuesday, October 29th, at 12 noon at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 3pm until 8pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
