Carole Josephine (StClair) MurphyLouisville - Carole Josephine (StClair) Murphy, 77, of Louisville passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.Carole was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church and worked in the daycare at St Polycarp.She is preceded in death by her parents, Mildred (Hogan) and Richard StClair.Survivors include her husband of 59 years William Paul Murphy; four children, Donna Marie Carter, William Paul Murphy II, Michael Wayne Murphy (Tiffany) and Teresa Carole Murphy (Cavin); two sisters, Linda Kay Davis (Charlie) and Sharon Brinley (Kenny); a brother, Larry Richard StClair; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Austin, Brittany, Devin and Ashley.The family has entrusted the Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with her arrangenments.