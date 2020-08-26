1/1
Carole Josephine (StClair) Murphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carole Josephine (StClair) Murphy

Louisville - Carole Josephine (StClair) Murphy, 77, of Louisville passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.

Carole was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church and worked in the daycare at St Polycarp.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mildred (Hogan) and Richard StClair.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years William Paul Murphy; four children, Donna Marie Carter, William Paul Murphy II, Michael Wayne Murphy (Tiffany) and Teresa Carole Murphy (Cavin); two sisters, Linda Kay Davis (Charlie) and Sharon Brinley (Kenny); a brother, Larry Richard StClair; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Austin, Brittany, Devin and Ashley.

The family has entrusted the Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with her arrangenments.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved