Carole Lee Frederick
Carole Lee Frederick

Louisville - Carole Lee Frederick, 82 of Louisville, passed away on Friday, November 27th, 2020.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and the greatest Nana of all time. Her love and generosity towards the grandchildren was legendary. She was a beautiful lady and a selfless giver who dedicated her life to blessing children. She was happiest out on the road creating fun, singing and praying. She was a member of St. Martha Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Joe Frederick, Jr., her parents George and Helen Roy and one sister Barbara Day.

She is survived by her daughters, Deanna Wise (Doug) and Jeanine Kuchenbrod, her sons, Joe Frederick III (Tracy), George Frederick (Cindy) and Mike Frederick, her grandchildren, Lindsey, Lauren, Nick, Ryan, Logan, Payton, Jordyn, Meghan, Grace, Jack, Mitchell, Madeline, Dylan, Sara, Jason, Hyllie, Julia and Sophie, her great-grandchildren, Colby, Bo, Frankie, Harper,Nathan and Brady.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions there will be a Private Service and Burial.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kosair Charities.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
