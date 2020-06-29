Carole "Sue" Mitchell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carole "Sue" Mitchell

Louisville - Carole "Sue" Mitchell, 76, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late George and Thelma Hayden.

Sue was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church; she served her church as Eucharist Minister, Lector, Parish Council Member and a two term Council Member of the St. Rita School Board. Sue was also a former Girl Scout leader, Okolona Core Director for one year, a member of Holy Rosary Academy Alumnae Board, Cub Scout leader and Okolona Cheerleader (Pewee) Manager.

Her husband Charles Edwin Mitchell Jr. precedes Sue in death.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Carie Buckman (Matt), Tina Mitchell (Eric Jensen), Kate Jones (Jeff), sons, Chuck Mitchell (Sandi), Tony Mitchell (Ebony Singleton), grandchildren, Grace, Ben, Chase, Molli, Ella, Ashley, Mya, Brayden, great grandchildren, Chloie, Andrew, brother Tom Hayden (Pat), sisters, Kathy Kremer, Debbie Kitchen (Randy), and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

A Funeral Mass to celebrate the life of Sue will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10am at St. Rita Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219 with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-8pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home-Okolona, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219. Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Rita Catholic Church. Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family. In order to adhere to public health requirements, family members and friends are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times during the services.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
5029691367
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved