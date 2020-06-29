Carole "Sue" Mitchell
Louisville - Carole "Sue" Mitchell, 76, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late George and Thelma Hayden.
Sue was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church; she served her church as Eucharist Minister, Lector, Parish Council Member and a two term Council Member of the St. Rita School Board. Sue was also a former Girl Scout leader, Okolona Core Director for one year, a member of Holy Rosary Academy Alumnae Board, Cub Scout leader and Okolona Cheerleader (Pewee) Manager.
Her husband Charles Edwin Mitchell Jr. precedes Sue in death.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Carie Buckman (Matt), Tina Mitchell (Eric Jensen), Kate Jones (Jeff), sons, Chuck Mitchell (Sandi), Tony Mitchell (Ebony Singleton), grandchildren, Grace, Ben, Chase, Molli, Ella, Ashley, Mya, Brayden, great grandchildren, Chloie, Andrew, brother Tom Hayden (Pat), sisters, Kathy Kremer, Debbie Kitchen (Randy), and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
A Funeral Mass to celebrate the life of Sue will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10am at St. Rita Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219 with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-8pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home-Okolona, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219. Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Rita Catholic Church. Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family. In order to adhere to public health requirements, family members and friends are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times during the services.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.