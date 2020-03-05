Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:30 PM
Resources
Carole Pulliam Kessinger


1938 - 2020
Carole Pulliam Kessinger Obituary
Carole Pulliam Kessinger

Louisville - Carole Pulliam Kessinger of Louisville, KY entered into heaven on March 4, 2020. She was born in Lexington, KY in 1938.

Carole was preceded in death by her mother Helen Pulliam; grandmother Elizabeth Grose; and uncle Thomas Grose.

She is survived by her husband Al Kessinger, Jr.; brother in law Robert Kessinger; and beloved dog Princess.

She was a passionate supporter of several charities for the homeless and for animals.

A funeral service will be held at 6:30 pm on Monday, March 9 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Lexington, KY. The family will receive visitors from 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Monday, March 9 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Louisville Metro Animal Shelter.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
