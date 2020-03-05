|
|
Carole Pulliam Kessinger
Louisville - Carole Pulliam Kessinger of Louisville, KY entered into heaven on March 4, 2020. She was born in Lexington, KY in 1938.
Carole was preceded in death by her mother Helen Pulliam; grandmother Elizabeth Grose; and uncle Thomas Grose.
She is survived by her husband Al Kessinger, Jr.; brother in law Robert Kessinger; and beloved dog Princess.
She was a passionate supporter of several charities for the homeless and for animals.
A funeral service will be held at 6:30 pm on Monday, March 9 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Lexington, KY. The family will receive visitors from 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Monday, March 9 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Louisville Metro Animal Shelter.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020