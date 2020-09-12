Carole Roberson Dyne
Louisville - Carole Roberson Dyne, 85, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her home.
Born in Erie, PA. on January 2, 1935, Carole was a daughter of the late William L. and Orpha Schrock Roberson. Besides her parents, Carole was also preceded in death by a brother and his wife, William Roberson (Bonnie).
She retired after 35 years of service with Baptist Hospitals as a registered dietician. She was a past member of the American Dietetics Association. Carole was an alumnae of Mercyhurst University in Erie.
Survivors include two daughters, Lisa Leigh Dyne and Laurie Clark; grandchildren, Chris Meredith (Rebekah), Briana Cranmer (Scott), and Leighana Cashon; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Declan Meredith, Austyn and Ace Cranmer, Kayden and Brayden Cashon, one brother, Rick Roberson (Paulette), and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, Wednesday, September 16th at 11 a.m., followed by entombment at Resthaven. Visitation at the funeral home will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Scholarship Fund at Mercyhurst University, 501 E. 38th Street, Erie, PA 16546. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
.