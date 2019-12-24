Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Roberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Roberts Obituary
Carole Roberts

Louisville - Carole Sue "Sugie" Pinnick Roberts, 81, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019.

Carole was a former medical office manager and nurse, a member of the Windsor Forest Garden Club, a longtime election poll worker; she was a supporter of the Farnsley-Moreman Landing restoration project, and a volunteer at local food closets. She was the Valley High School 1957 class secretary because of her quiet strength and dependability. She held that position for 62 years making sure that reunions were held and records kept. Sugie moved through life with dignity and grace and left it the same way.

Sugie is survived by her husband of 53 years Roger Roberts; a daughter, Holly R. Mallory (Brad); grandchildren Edmund and Arden; a sister, Shirley Jean Noe; 4 nephews; and 2 nieces. She was preceded in death by her brother, Terry Pinnick and her parents Goldie and Herbert Pinnick.

Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy, followed by burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Friday.

Memorial gifts may be made to either Farnsley-Moreman Landing or the Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -