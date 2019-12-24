|
Carole Roberts
Louisville - Carole Sue "Sugie" Pinnick Roberts, 81, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019.
Carole was a former medical office manager and nurse, a member of the Windsor Forest Garden Club, a longtime election poll worker; she was a supporter of the Farnsley-Moreman Landing restoration project, and a volunteer at local food closets. She was the Valley High School 1957 class secretary because of her quiet strength and dependability. She held that position for 62 years making sure that reunions were held and records kept. Sugie moved through life with dignity and grace and left it the same way.
Sugie is survived by her husband of 53 years Roger Roberts; a daughter, Holly R. Mallory (Brad); grandchildren Edmund and Arden; a sister, Shirley Jean Noe; 4 nephews; and 2 nieces. She was preceded in death by her brother, Terry Pinnick and her parents Goldie and Herbert Pinnick.
Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy, followed by burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Friday.
Memorial gifts may be made to either Farnsley-Moreman Landing or the Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019