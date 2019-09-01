|
Carole S. Pitts
Scottsburg - Carole S. Pitts, 82, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was born on August 30, 1936 in Scottsburg, Indiana, the daughter of the late York C. Pardue and Mary (Thomas) Pardue. Carole graduated from Crothersville High School in 1954 and then earned an Associates Degree from the former Lockyear Business College in Evansville, Indiana. She was a homemaker and former co-owner of Pitts Package Store in Salem, Indiana. Carole was a member of the Scottsburg First Christian Church, Past President and member of the Phi Beta Psi Sorority, member of the Westwood Women's Golf League and had also been a member of the Wednesday Night Ladies Bowling League at Scottsburg Lanes for 30 years. She loved to bowl before an injury prevented her from doing so, and then started and became an avid golfer. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Jack V. Pitts; three daughters, Valerie Houston and her husband Bob of Scottsburg, Indiana, Cheryl Walton and her husband Jeff of Scottsburg, Indiana and Carla McGlaughlin of Louisville, Kentucky and four grandchildren, Taylor Houston and his wife Meg, Parker Walton and his wife Grace, Bailey and Hudson Walton. Funeral Service: 7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Collins Funeral Home with David Colbert officiating. Visitation: 3 to 7 pm on Tuesday at Collins Funeral Home. Carole requested that she be cremated following her services with burial at a later date in Scottsburg Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be given to Phi Beta Psi Cancer Research c/o Collins Funeral Home, 465 W. McClain Ave., Scottsburg, IN 47170. Online condolences:www.collinsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019