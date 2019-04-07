|
Caroline Crone Cronan
Louisville - 84, died peacefully at Hosparus Inpatient Care at Norton Pavilion on February 14, 2019.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Robert F. Crone and Gay Armistead Crone, Mrs. Cronan moved to Louisville as a young child. She was a 1952 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy. She married Walter Wood in 1956 and settled in Crescent Hill. In 1984 she married C.J. Cronan and moved to Shelby County near Simpsonville. She had been living at Jefferson Manor nursing home since 2015.
She is preceded in death by her son, W. Wyville Wood, Jr., her husbands, Walter W. Wood and Charles J. Cronan, III, and her brother, Robert F. Crone, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Armistead Wood, step-son, Charles J. Cronan, IV (Mary Anne); stepdaughters Mary Opel (Jim), Sally McLaughlin; grandchildren Brackston Wood, Laura Kathleen Wood, Michael Cronan (Karen), Geoffrey Cronan (Stephanie), Jason Cronan (Adrienne), Sarah Cronan Spurlock (Trent); and niece and nephew Dawn M. Crone and Robert F. Crone, III (Karen). Moreover, she is survived by Robert Woodson, her cherished caregiver who is remembered for four decades of care and loving kindness.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 10 at 1:30pm at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. Internment will follow immediately afterwards in the Church memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019