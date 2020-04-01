|
Caroline (Wright) Gathright
Conifer, CO - Caroline Gathright, 66 of Conifer, Colorado passed away on March 13, 2020. She was born on September 15, 1953 in Louisville Kentucky to Bobbie Edwards. Caroline was a beloved wife, loving mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and dear friend. Caroline was a 1972 graduate of Central High School, a 2002 Bachelor of Science graduate of the University of Louisville, and a 2012 Masters graduate of Peru State College. She loved to travel, spend time with family, and enjoy her daily mountain views. Her laughter, love, and care for others will be truly missed.
Caroline is survived by her most loving husband of 21 years, Jeffrey Gathright; her mother Bobbie Edwards; children, daughter, Erica (William) Kellem Beasley, son, Carlo (Toya) Kellem and daughter-in law Bonnie Kellem; six grandchildren, Caylin Staten, Todne Kellem, Cody Kellem, Elijah Kellem, William Beasley III, and Myles Kellem; 2 brothers, Anthony (Gloria) Wright and Everette Wright; 5 sisters, Charlotte Carter, Yolonda McLean, Gwendolyn (Steven) Logan, Roveta Jordan, and Angela Wright.
She was preceded in death by her son Lt Col Marvin D Kellem IV, and grandmother Carrie "Mother Dear" Shamel.
A private memorial will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery. Family and friends will be notified of the upcoming repass.
Items of sympathy or condolences can be sent to 2214 Somersly Pl. Louisville KY 40245.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020