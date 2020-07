Or Copy this URL to Share

Caroline Lee Pinné



Please contact Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, at 502-459-3800 in regard to the late Caroline Lee Pinné, formerly known as Caroline Lee Thompson. The funeral home is seeking to contact next of kin.









