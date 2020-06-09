Caroline McCauley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caroline McCauley

Madison - Caroline Lynch McCauley, age 90, of Madison wife of Donald and mother of Dan (Susan), Darrin (Janet), Deborah (Chris), and Donna (Andy), died Saturday at the home of her daughter in Madison. Mass, Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 413 W. 2nd St. Madison; visitation: Thursday 5-8 pm and Friday from 8 am -9:30 am at Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. Memorials: Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Morgan-Webster-Nay Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Morgan-Webster-Nay Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morgan-Webster-Nay Funeral Home
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN 47250
(812) 265-5577
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved