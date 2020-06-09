Caroline McCauley
Madison - Caroline Lynch McCauley, age 90, of Madison wife of Donald and mother of Dan (Susan), Darrin (Janet), Deborah (Chris), and Donna (Andy), died Saturday at the home of her daughter in Madison. Mass, Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 413 W. 2nd St. Madison; visitation: Thursday 5-8 pm and Friday from 8 am -9:30 am at Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. Memorials: Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com
Madison - Caroline Lynch McCauley, age 90, of Madison wife of Donald and mother of Dan (Susan), Darrin (Janet), Deborah (Chris), and Donna (Andy), died Saturday at the home of her daughter in Madison. Mass, Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 413 W. 2nd St. Madison; visitation: Thursday 5-8 pm and Friday from 8 am -9:30 am at Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. Memorials: Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.