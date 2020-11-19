Caroline Schiller WesleyLouisville - 84, peacefully passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Caroline was born on August 28, 1936 to Alfred L. and Freida Presser Schiller of Louisville. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edwin Harris Wesley, and her sister Norma Schiller Regenauer.Caroline was dedicated to serving others. She selflessly spent most of her years volunteering in her church and her community. Caroline faithfully chaired numerous committees at Our Savior Lutheran Church, including Meals On Wheels that was so dear to her. She volunteered for over 30 years at Baptist East Hospital Day Care Center and Baptist East Hospital Gift Shop and in various roles for the Kentucky Center for the Arts for 35 years.Caroline was an avid traveler and loved University of Louisville basketball, but, most of all she treasured her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was affectionately referred to as "Maw Maw" and "Shorty" by her family. Her kind heart and generous spirit will be remembered by all those who knew her.Caroline is survived by her children, Scott Wesley (Ruth) of Louisville, Todd Wesley (Martha) of Louisville, and Deanna Wesley Shannon (Michael) of Greensboro, North Carolina. Caroline adored her grandchildren Amanda Daniel (Wendell), Andrea Cocoros (John), Branden Wesley (Ashton), Evan Wesley, Samuel Wesley, Emma Wesley, William Shannon, Wesley Shannon and Carter Shannon, and her great grandchildren Eli, Silas and Naomi Daniel, and Mason and Vivian Cocoros.The family will feel forever blessed for the unfailing love, companionship and support of Caroline's caregiver Tonya Carey and also for the constant uplifting spirit of Linda Higgins.Due to the recent Covid 19 restrictions, a private family-only service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 8305 Nottingham Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, November 21st, 2020. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church and School.