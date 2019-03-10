Carolyn A. Klueber Hohmann



Louisville - Carolyn A. Klueber Hohmann, 85, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at her residence.



She was retired from the University of Louisville where she worked as a Library Technician, a former member of Central Cardinal Club, a Mercy alumnus, and founding member of St. Pius X (St. John Paul II Parish).



Carol is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Joseph Hohmann; parents, Paul and Bertha Klueber; grandson, Joseph Carrie Hohmann, and 8 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Theresa L. Russell (Mark); sons, Richard J. Hohmann (Debbie) and Ronald P. Hohmann (Terri); sister in law, Mary Rose Klueber; grandchildren, Anna (Devin), Doug, Paul (Brenna), Beth, Evan and Tyler Burns; great grandchildren, Cameron and Tate, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road on Monday, March 11 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10:00 am, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 3521 Goldsmith Lane, followed by burial in Resthaven Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville or the Leukemia Foundation. Online condolences can be shared at www.ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary