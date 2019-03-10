Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Paul II Catholic Church
3521 Goldsmith Lane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Hohmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn A. Klueber Hohmann

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn A. Klueber Hohmann Obituary
Carolyn A. Klueber Hohmann

Louisville - Carolyn A. Klueber Hohmann, 85, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at her residence.

She was retired from the University of Louisville where she worked as a Library Technician, a former member of Central Cardinal Club, a Mercy alumnus, and founding member of St. Pius X (St. John Paul II Parish).

Carol is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Joseph Hohmann; parents, Paul and Bertha Klueber; grandson, Joseph Carrie Hohmann, and 8 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Theresa L. Russell (Mark); sons, Richard J. Hohmann (Debbie) and Ronald P. Hohmann (Terri); sister in law, Mary Rose Klueber; grandchildren, Anna (Devin), Doug, Paul (Brenna), Beth, Evan and Tyler Burns; great grandchildren, Cameron and Tate, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road on Monday, March 11 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10:00 am, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 3521 Goldsmith Lane, followed by burial in Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville or the Leukemia Foundation. Online condolences can be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now