Carolyn Alston McTighe



Cumming - Carolyn Alston McTighe, age 76, passed away peacefully after a long illness at The Mann House in Cumming, GA. She was born in Louisville to Robert H. Alston and Evelyn M. Alston. She graduated from Manual High School and the Kentucky Baptist Nursing School. She retired from nursing after 12 years to become a professional artist. She worked as an artist for over 25 years and her works included oil, watercolor and acrylic media. Her paintings are held in many corporate and private collections throughout the United States and Europe. She was best known for her oil portraits. She was passionate about art and her family. She was devoted to her husband, her daughters and especially her grandchildren. Her love, support and wise counsel will be dearly missed. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff of The Mann House for their kind and compassionate care. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 53 years, J. Michael McTighe. She is survived by her daughters Laura McTighe (Kate Bulthuis) of Downers Grove, IL and Beth Schmelzer (Robert) of Alpharetta, GA; her grandchildren Alston and Caroline Schmelzer also of Alpharetta; her sisters Helen Alston O'Hearn (Charles) and Jeanie Alston Batts (Bill) of Louisville, and many extended family and friends. The service is private but will also be held virtually, Tuesday June 2nd at 11am, graveside at the Honey Creek Woodlands burial grounds in Conyers, GA with burial immediately following.









