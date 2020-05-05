Carolyn Ann Chester
Louisville - 83, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020.
She was the former Carolyn Ann Hayden, a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy M. Chester; her parents, William and Petronilla Hayden; a brother and sisters, Eddie Hayden, Marjorie Wagoner, Charlene Pruden. and Martha Waigand; and one grandson, Michael Chester.
She is survived by her children, Laura Lynn Gottbrath (Gary), Gina A. Dilley (Dana), Carol D. Dean (Danny), Jodi M. Cole (Keith), Roy Dennis Chester (Pam) and Phillip "Pip" G. Chester (Sharon); sisters, Rosemary Weber and Nancy Dennison; brothers, Larry, Kenny and Terry Hayden; sixteen grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
Her funeral service was private with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangement.
Memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer's Association.
Louisville - 83, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020.
She was the former Carolyn Ann Hayden, a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy M. Chester; her parents, William and Petronilla Hayden; a brother and sisters, Eddie Hayden, Marjorie Wagoner, Charlene Pruden. and Martha Waigand; and one grandson, Michael Chester.
She is survived by her children, Laura Lynn Gottbrath (Gary), Gina A. Dilley (Dana), Carol D. Dean (Danny), Jodi M. Cole (Keith), Roy Dennis Chester (Pam) and Phillip "Pip" G. Chester (Sharon); sisters, Rosemary Weber and Nancy Dennison; brothers, Larry, Kenny and Terry Hayden; sixteen grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
Her funeral service was private with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangement.
Memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer's Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020.