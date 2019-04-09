|
Carolyn Ann (Jaegers) Thom
Louisville - Carolyn Ann (Jaegers) Thom, 89 of Louisville passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Donald (Don, DT) Thom, her son, Michael Allen Thom, her parents, Raymond and Virginia Jaegers, her sister, Virginia Hagmann and her brother, Raymond "Buddy" Jaeger.
She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Lynne Thom, her grandson, Christopher A. Reichle (Stacie) and three great-grandchildren.
Carolyn was a U of L alumni. She was involved in Girl Scouts USA, Boy Scouts of America, Worthington Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Worthington Volunteer Fire Department fire fighter, Sea Scout Ship 180, Coast Guard Auxiliary, Louisville Hiking Cub, Louisville Ski Cub, Safe Kids Coalition, and past member of La Bell chapter of the Eastern Star. Carolyn enjoyed Ladies Evening Circle at Springdale Presbyterian Church. She was a P.E. Teacher.
Her funeral service will be Friday April 12th at 1 PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, wit burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday April 11th from 2-8PM at the funeral home.
In Lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to a charity of donors choice.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019