Carolyn Catherine O'RourkeLouisville - 85, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020.She was a graduate of Ursuline Academy. Carolyn worked for South Central Bell and Bacon's before retiring from Dillards.Carolyn was a loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.She is survived by her children, Cathy McFarland (David), Mitzie O'Rourke (Bruce), Edward O'Rourke Jr. (Rachel) and Tim O'Rourke (Colleen); grandchildren, Michael, Jacqueline, Katie, Hanna, Patrick, Kelly, Kimberly and Brian.Her celebration of life Mass will be held Tuesday 11 a.m. at Ascension Catholic Church, 4600 Lynnbrook Dr. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Monday at Ratterman Brothers East, 12900 Shelbyville Rd.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Baptist Louisville Palliative Care Fund.