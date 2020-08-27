1/1
Carolyn Catherine O'Rourke
Carolyn Catherine O'Rourke

Louisville - 85, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020.

She was a graduate of Ursuline Academy. Carolyn worked for South Central Bell and Bacon's before retiring from Dillards.

Carolyn was a loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her children, Cathy McFarland (David), Mitzie O'Rourke (Bruce), Edward O'Rourke Jr. (Rachel) and Tim O'Rourke (Colleen); grandchildren, Michael, Jacqueline, Katie, Hanna, Patrick, Kelly, Kimberly and Brian.

Her celebration of life Mass will be held Tuesday 11 a.m. at Ascension Catholic Church, 4600 Lynnbrook Dr. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Monday at Ratterman Brothers East, 12900 Shelbyville Rd.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Baptist Louisville Palliative Care Fund.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
SEP
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
